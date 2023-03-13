SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An atmospheric river arriving in the Bay Area Monday evening is expected to bring significant rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day Monday with heavy rain expected to arrive overnight, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Along with what the NWS calls a “moderate to high potential for rain,” the atmospheric river is expected to raise the possibility of flooding and possible road closures.

Expected rainfall around the North Bay mountains and valleys could be in the range of two or more inches, the NWS said. That’s enough to cause rivers, streams and creeks to flood, trigger shallow landslides and cause roadway flooding and closures.

Higher elevations like the Santa Cruz Mountains and higher North Bay mountains could get four or more inches of rain, the NWS said. Rain will likely remain heavy into Tuesday morning, complicating the morning commute and bringing potential flooding.