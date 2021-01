SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An anticipated Atmospheric River storm system hit the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon.











The event has caused flooding concerns near recent burn areas, according to the National Weather Service.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong captured an intense wind shot in Union City.

Share With Us

Share your photos of the Atmospheric River as it hits your neighborhood by using the Report It! tab on the free KRON4 mobile app, or tag us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.