(KRON) — Another atmospheric river is set to move into the Bay Area Monday afternoon bringing potential flooding, damage and power outages. The rain will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said.

The National Weather Service also issued a High Wind Warning for the entire Bay Area effective Monday night through Wednesday morning. Peak gusts in the valleys are expected to reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour while coastal gusts are expected to reach between 55 to 70 miles per hour.

Preparing your home or business for the next round of rain is crucial as the next storm approaches. Find sandbags near you and stay updated with KRON4.com.

10 a.m. — Storm conditions close roads around the Bay Area

Fallen trees and landslides have impacted traffic around the Bay Area. Plan to avoid these routes if possible and drive carefully:

Bret Harte Avenue in San Rafael has been reopened in both directions since a landslide that brought down a tree closed it in the 100 block, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Officials said crews will remain on scene for cleanup and that PG&E has turned the electricity off in the effected neighborhood. No homes are in immediate danger.

State Route 9 at Booker Creek Road in Saratoga is also closed in both directions due to rocks and downed trees, Caltrans reported. There is no estimated time of reopening.