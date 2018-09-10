Bay Area bathing in sunshine

12 more days of Summer but by today’s weather it looks like San Francisco is just getting started.

KRON4’s online weather center has the updated forecast.

Expect sunshine everyday this week. There will be a slight dip in temperatures mid-week but 80’s will be back by the weekend.

12 more days of Summer but looks like San Francisco’s just getting started. Another sunny day from East Bay to the coast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KCpXmN7Q9p— John Shrable (@JohnShrable) September 10, 2018

