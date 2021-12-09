Bay Area braces for coldest night of the season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bundle up Bay Area!

The coldest temperatures of the season are expected Thursday night across the Bay Area, with some areas reaching near freezing or sub-freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

We are seeing crystal clear skies with very dry, arctic air that will settle in for the night.

Grab some extra blankets or throw an extra log on the fire — Temperatures in the Santa Rosa area will reach about 29 degrees and 32 degrees in the Napa Valley.

Closer to the coast, temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Coldest temps of the season expected tonight with near freezing or possibly sub-freezing temps in the coldest valley locations. Be sure to bring in pets and sensitive plants, and protect exposed outdoor plumbing. Cold conditions will repeat Friday night. #cawx pic.twitter.com/mn4bHaNb6x — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 10, 2021

Residents are advised to bring pets and sensitive plants inside and to protect exposed outdoor plumbing.

Keep those extra blankets out, as temperatures are expected to be the same for Friday night as well.