Bay Area braces for more gusty winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brace for yourself for another day filled with gusty winds, Bay Area.

Highs for Tuesday will range from the 50’s at the coast, 60’s along the Bay, and low 70’s inland.

Winds will be a touch calmer compared to yesterday.

The National Weather Service Bay Area reports breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday.

Those of you that have been complaining about the wind probably wont like the breezy west winds today through Weds. Image shows some of the stronger wind gusts over the last 12 hours. #BayAreaBreezes pic.twitter.com/dXwYQsRrOt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 8, 2021

On Monday, peak wind gusts at SFO reached 45 mph, and a whopping 55 mph at Altamont.

Here are this afternoon's peak wind gusts (so far). Gusty westerly winds will continue into the early evening hours before gradually diminishing. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of the #BayArea and Central Coast until 8 PM this evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/INiSyWR6lB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 7, 2021

A Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Bay Area Monday has since expired.

The cooling trend continues into Wednesday for the Bay, with skies remaining clear over the course of this week’s cooler weather.

Weekend temps will bring highs back into the low 80’s for some inland cities but will remain tolerably warm with no major heat waves expected ahead.