Bay Area braces for more gusty winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brace for yourself for another day filled with gusty winds, Bay Area.
Highs for Tuesday will range from the 50’s at the coast, 60’s along the Bay, and low 70’s inland.
Winds will be a touch calmer compared to yesterday.
The National Weather Service Bay Area reports breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday.
On Monday, peak wind gusts at SFO reached 45 mph, and a whopping 55 mph at Altamont.
A Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Bay Area Monday has since expired.
The cooling trend continues into Wednesday for the Bay, with skies remaining clear over the course of this week’s cooler weather.
Weekend temps will bring highs back into the low 80’s for some inland cities but will remain tolerably warm with no major heat waves expected ahead.