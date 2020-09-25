Bay Area conditions: Air Quality Advisory, heat wave incoming

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area is under an Air Quality Advisory on Friday for possible wildfire smoke.

However, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says the quality is “expected to be in the good to moderate range and is not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.”

According to the district, the North Bay and parts of the East Bay may have smoky and hazy skies if smoke from the August Complex Fire drifts south.

This morning's HRRR smoke model shows a light amount of smoke filtering southward into portions of the North and East Bay over the next several hours.



As winds turn offshore and fire conditions become critical late Sat-early Mon, prepare for a potential uptick in smoke. pic.twitter.com/OWR6f9cmaQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, high heat and wind are also concerning weather experts in the Bay Area. The National Weather Service put out a Red Flag Warning for parts of the bay, in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday. The winds are expected to ease on Sunday, but with it “hot and very dry conditions” will develop, NWS says. With these conditions, the area is on alert for possible fire danger.

The incoming heat wave will have the Bay Area sweating out — with temperatures in the 90s through the weekend and starting the next week with triple-digit temperatures from Monday.

