Bay Area hardware stores brace for winter storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While the weather was quiet today, hardware stores were staying busy all over the region.

People clearing out the shelves in one North Bay store.

Jackson’s Hardware in San Rafael was sold out of rain gear.

Store manager Mark Helm is showing us empty shelves as of Saturday afternoon.

An Atmospheric River, in this case, is infamously known as the “Pineapple Express.”

It is expected to bring widespread rain, gusty winds, hazardous beach and marine conditions starting Sunday and into Monday.

Cities like Santa Rosa are expecting up to six inches of rain.

The city experienced flooding during the last powerful storm in October.

Maintenance like clearing the gutters, checking the wipers, and securing any loose outdoor objects.

Back in San Rafael, Jackson’s Hardware already put in orders for next week when another weaker system is expected to arrive after the Atmospheric River.

It is advised for Bay Area residents to make sure to have a flashlight with fresh batteries, food, and water.