SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hot weather is in the forecast with Heat Advisories in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Even though the calendar is approaching Halloween, temperatures will be hot, and possibly even record-breaking on Thursday.

“It may be October but here in the Bay Area, it will feel more like summer today and tomorrow as temperatures are set to soar,” explained KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “The reason for the warm-up is a dome of high pressure that is parked directly over us.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

While parts of the Bay Area may begin to feel the heat Wednesday, the highest temps are expected for Thursday.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“The high pressure will intensify through Thursday, which will be our hottest day where the coast could see upwards of 80 degrees and even San Francisco will be flirting with upper 80s,” said Grogan. “Today, the South Bay is already under a Heat Advisory but beginning Wednesday night at 11 p.m. that advisory will also include the North Bay valleys, the East Bay, including all of the bay shore communities and the Peninsula including the coastal areas.”

High surf, dangerous sneaker waves expected

This week’s high temperatures are also set to coincide with the potential for dangerously high surf, bringing the danger for sneaker waves.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“While you may be tempted to head to the coast to beat the heat, unfortunately, we have some coastal dangers today and Thursday,” said Grogan. “The National Weather Service has put out a Coastal Hazards Statement for today citing the threat of sneaker waves that can sweep people off of their feet and into very cold water.”

Thursday’s waves could be even higher, according to Grogan.

“Thursday brings a High Surf Advisory where some waves could be 17 to 22 feet high. So, if you are headed to the coast be very careful and never turn your back on the ocean,” she advised.

How long will the heat last?

The good news for those who want to get back to sweater weather and enjoying pumpkin spice lattes is that this week’s heat spike is expected to be short-lived.

“For those who are not fans of the October heat, hang in there, we will be cooling down quickly,” said Grogan. “Relief heads our way Friday and by the weekend temperatures will slip below seasonal averages.”

“There is even a small chance of a shower on Sunday bringing further cooling,” she added.