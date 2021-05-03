Bay Area weather: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s going to feel a little bit more like summer than spring in the Bay Area over the next few days!

Warmer temperatures to start your work week. Inland highs are forecast to be in the 80s and lower 90s, and be as much as 15 degrees (or more) above normal. Coastal temperatures are forecast to be mostly in the 60s and 70s, although an 80 is possible in #SantaCruz. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jxFsV9V6cT — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 3, 2021

After a slightly cooler weekend, temperatures in the coming days are going to get toasty!

Monday, highs will be noticeably warmer than Sunday’s, with temperatures climbing well into the 60’s and 70’s near the coast, areas by the Bay seeing 70’s and 80’s, and for those inland temperatures will be skyrocketing to the low 90’s.

There won’t be a drop of rain in sight – skies will remain sunny and dry with windy conditions at times.

This pairing of hot, dry, windy weather will make Red Flag Warnings in effect through Tuesday evening for Solano County as fire danger becomes more of a concern.

Tuesday will be another hot day.

It looks like relief is in sight by mid-week into the weekend, however, with highs falling into the 70’s at warmest for most areas.

Skies will remain dry.

Remember you can always track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.