Bay Area heat: How long will it last?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The sun is shining and temperatures are warming up.

April showers were minimal across the Bay Area — And that’s going to continue, rounding out the month with dry skies.

It's another mild afternoon on this Wednesday with temperatures nearing the 80° mark across the interior while it's a cool 55° along the immediate coastline with onshore flow. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/lHxcMsfMmv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 28, 2021

Temperatures remained on the warmer side across the Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon and heading into Thursday, we will see another warm day with highs in the 60s along the coast, the 70s in bayside cities, and 80s inland.

Expect similar temperatures moving through the weekend and into next week.

For our first weekend in May, it won’t bring much change as far as rainfall potential goes but will be a touch cooler.

KRON4’s John Shrable say drought conditions continue to worsen due to the dry weather and reservoir levels reflect how little rain we’ve received.