Bay Area may see dry lighning this week

The San Francisco Bay Area may see dry lightning this week.

There is predicted monsoon moisture pumping up through the Central Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the direct impact on us is very unclear at this point, but the big threat is high-level convection (dry lightning).

Another night of marine stratus ⛵️ is in the forecast! Be ready for some low clouds along the immediate coast and bays starting tonight and going into the morning rush hour. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/inrlVplmt7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 9, 2021

With warming all week, Inland highs will be in the mid 90’s come midweek, and topping off near 100 by Thursday.

By the end of the week, temperatures will jump near 100. But it looks like temps will break up by next weekend.

According to the weather service’s Sacramento office, this synoptic pattern will also pull moisture northward leading to the potential for thunderstorm development over the higher elevations.

The chance of dry lightning can be a concern for starting wildfires if it strikes near dry brush.