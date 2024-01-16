SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain returned to the Bay Area on Tuesday ahead of a heavier rainmaker expected to arrive Friday and last into next week. Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with showers and sprinkles throughout the day building into more potent rain in the evening, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr.

Tuesday’s rain totals will be over a quarter but under a half an inch and more modest than last weekend’s rain, Spahr said.

Unsettled weather is expected to arrive Friday, lasting through the weekend and into early next week. According to the National Weather Service, the heavy rain will fall across much of Northern and Central California beginning Friday, Jan. 19 and lasting until Monday, Jan. 22.

Rainfall in the Bay Area will correspond with heavy snow falling in the Sierras, beginning on Saturday, Jan. 20 and lasting until Monday, Jan. 22, the NWS said.

While rain levels are expected to remain less than an inch Tuesday into Wednesday, heavier rainfall later in the week could bring as much as 4 to 6 inches in the far North Bay. Much of the immediate San Francisco Bay Area could see 2 to 3 inches, according to the NWS.