SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s a chance of rain for the Bay Area Tuesday night into early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecasts that San Francisco is expected to rain on Tuesday night. The North Bay is expected to rain early this evening and the South Bay early Wednesday morning. For the Central Coast, rain is forecasted early to mid-Wednesday morning, according to NWS.

National Weather Service

San Francisco’s low-lying areas are expected to have minor flooding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, per NWS. Low-lying areas include roadways, underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks, and access to coves and narrow beaches.

“Clouds will gradually increase later on Tuesday with showers on the way overnight tonight leading into tomorrow morning,” KRON4’s meteorologist John Shrable. “Expect wet conditions for the morning commute on Wednesday with skies drying out late morning for the rest of the day. Showers will generally be light and move through quickly.”

NWS notes for commuters tomorrow to allow extra travel time and leave extra space between vehicles.