SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Consecutive rain showers in the Bay Area on Thursday have produced small hail, the National Weather Service said. The hail is unlikely to cause significant damage but may cause hazardous travel conditions, per the NWS.

“Forecast Update: Most of the convective rain showers moving across the region this evening are producing small hail, even without lightning/thunder. While unlikely to cause damage, accumulation of hail may result in hazardous travel conditions,” the NWS said in a tweet.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, San Francisco had not received any rain. The NWS tweeted Thursday morning that San Francisco is expecting 0.1-to-0.25 inches of rain. Areas in the East Bay and South Bay were projected to get 0.25-to-0.5 inches.

Storms hit the Sacramento area hard on Thursday, causing tornado warnings to be issued in nearby cities. At 7:21 p.m., NWS said tornado warning in the area had ended.