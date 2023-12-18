SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Widespread rain arrived in the Bay Area Monday morning and has largely moved out to the east. Scattered showers are expected to continue through this evening with additional bands of widespread rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bay Area rain updates:

Monday, Dec. 18

9:25 a.m. — Ground stop in effect at SFO

All flights headed to San Francisco that haven’t taken off have been held at their points of departure due to wind, according to San Francisco International Airport. The ground stop will remain in effect until 9:45 a.m., the airport said.

9:20 a.m. — Flood Advisory expires

A flood advisory that was in effect across much of the Bay Area earlier Monday morning has expired, according to the NWS. The flood advisory had been in effect Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

