Bay Area sees record-breaking temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The sun is out and the weather is warm across the Bay Area!

According to the National Weather Service, multiple record temperatures were hit on Thursday:

Redwood City — 75 degrees which ties the record from 1988

San Jose — 76 degrees breaks the record of 73 degrees in 2016

Oakland — 76 degrees which ties the record from 1988

The final record numbers will be released later in the day on Thursday.

The city of Oakland also broke the record on Wednesday reaching 75 degrees — The old record was 74 degrees in 2006.

With the weather being so beautiful, residents are also being warned of dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents along the coast.

If you are heading down to the beach, be sure to keep your family and pets at a safe distance from the water.

A Beach Hazards Statement was released on Thursday morning and hazards could occur until about 7 p.m.

Photo: National Weather Service

Temperatures are expected to stay warm through the weekend reaching the low to mid-70s on Friday and Saturday and then high 60s to mid-70s on Sunday.

Heading into the new week, temperatures will drop back down into the low to mid-60s across the Bay.

