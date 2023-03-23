SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The most recent in a seemingly never-ending series of atmospheric river storms tore through the Bay Area this week. High winds and heavy downpours uprooted trees, blew out windows in high-rises and took the lives of five people.

As the Bay Area braces for yet another storm next week, storm cleanup and repairs are underway across the region. Follow our blog for the latest.

Bay Area storm cleanup updates:

1:35 — Crews work to repair Vasco Road sinkhole

About 100 yards along the side of northbound Vasco Road near Dalton Avenue has washed away. The erosion has even cut several feet underneath the roadway.

Emergency repair work is underway, and the plan is to drain the excess water and stabilize the road by building frames and pouring concrete. Crews will also add rocks here to improve drainage.

The work is expected to take about two days and they are hoping to finish repairs before the next round of rainy weather arrives next week.

11:30 — Over 18,000 PG&E customers remain without power

According to the latest numbers from PG&E, there are 18,792 customers currently still without power.