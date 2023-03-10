(KRON) — As the first in a series of atmospheric rivers ripped through the Bay Area Thursday night into Friday morning, it left a wide swath of destruction in its wake. In Soquel, an unincorporated Santa Cruz County town, a section of roadway collapsed into a creek, stranding residents.

Major roadways like the 101 in Gilroy and the 580 in Oakland were closed as a result of the storm. Widespread flood conditions, downed trees and deep puddling were reported across the Bay Area and beyond.

Here are some of the images of the storm’s devastation.

In Clayton, floodwaters poured down Aspara Drive Friday morning.

In Soquel, an unincorporated Santa Cruz County town, a large section of Main Street was washed away by a creek, cutting off access for residents in nearby homes.

(Photo: Santa Cruz County)

Overhead drone footage of the Soquel washout showed heavy machinery working to clear debris and bits of roadway.

Further north in Felton Grove, an early morning downpour led to evacuations.

In Sonoma, a FedEx truck became stuck on a flooded road after attempting to drive through a deep puddle.

Elsewhere in Sonoma, water rushed across Green Valley Road as cars drove through deep puddles and flowing water.

The atmospheric river that moved into the Bay Area Thursday night into Friday is the first of several expected to impact the region in the coming days.