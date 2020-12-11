Bay Area storm: Track when rain will hit your neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain showers are making its way across the Bay Area.

We are finally getting some rain ahead of the weekend after a dry December so far.

Showers are expected to be light to moderate Friday with some areas getting about a quarter to half an inch.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day but come Friday night, between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m., is when showers are expected to be the heaviest.

TGIF #BayArea! Tracking two rounds of wet weather this weekend, the first round of rain arrives tonight. Parts of the #NorthBay have already felt some drizzle now spreading in the #SanFrancisco Peninsula & #EastBay. The main event is to our North arriving between 9 PM – 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/WXOGEcLpaL — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) December 11, 2020

A Look Ahead

For your Saturday, you can expect mostly cloudy and dry skies throughout the day.

A second wave of rain showers will be moving into the Bay Area early on Sunday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day — If you will be on the roads, remember to drive safe with your windshield wipers and headlights on.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will dry back out before showers looking likely again Wednesday into Thursday.