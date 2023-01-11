(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess.

Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

The heaviest and most widespread rain for Tuesday is expected to begin falling around 10 a.m. and stop around 4 p.m., according to Shrable.

Stay updated on the storm with KRON4 News.

5:37 a.m. — Wind advisory in effect for Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NWS said to expect mountain and coastal winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour and valley winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Strong gusts and saturated soil create a higher risk of falling trees.

5 a.m. — Flood watch issued for North Bay

NWS has also issued a flood watch for the North Bay from 7 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

Residents should be prepared for widespread flooding, landslides and creek, river and stream overflows.

The valleys will likely see 1 to 2 inches of rain while the mountains will likely see 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to NWS.