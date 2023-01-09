(KRON) — As more rain rolls into the Bay Area, the risk of flooding continues to increase. Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the winter storm battering the state.

Heavy rainfall will continue through Monday morning and dry out by the end of the day, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. On-and-off showers will continue through the rest of the week and into next week with flood risks high, especially along the Russian River Valley, Shrable said.

Stay up to date with the latest on the storm below.

7 a.m. — Flood advisory in San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay

The National Weather Service warns of flooding due to Monday’s storm in the Bay Area including San Francisco, the Peninsula, the East Bay and the South Bay. NWS said to expect minor flooding on highways, streets and underpasses. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

(NOAA)

5:45 a.m. — Evacuations begin in Santa Cruz

Evacuations due to potential flooding from the San Lorenzo River have begun in the Felton Grove and Paradise Park areas, according to a tweet from the county. Soquel Creek has reached action stage. Check your zone at community.zonehaven.com.

5:35 a.m. — Flash flood warning in Monterey County

(NWS)

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Monterey County until 8:30 a.m. Monday.

5:08 a.m. — Flood advisory in San Pablo

Police have advised residents along the canal in San Pablo to prepare for flooding, according to Bay City News. The advisory area spans from 11th Street between Palmer Avenue and Rivers Street.