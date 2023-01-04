SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain, downed trees, flooding and road closures are impacting the Bay Area as a significant storm arrives today. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area and evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon. Follow our blog for the latest live storm updates.

Latest Bay Area storm updates:

2:20 p.m. — All parks in Santa Clara County close

County officials tweeted all parks are closed “due to weather conditions.” There are over 25 parks operated by Santa Clara County.

2:07 p.m. — Over 11,000 Bay Area customers without power: PG&E

Over 11,000 customers are without power in the Bay Area, PG&E reported. DETAILS: https://t.co/c1nNz7Zmrc pic.twitter.com/eXrgmAG0jm — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 4, 2023

2:00 p.m. — Downed power lines lead to Marin County road closures

Lucas Valley Road in Marin County is closed from Nicasio Valley Road to Big Rock due to power lines across the road, according to a tweet from Marin Public Works. PG&E has been notified and is on the way to fix. The road will be closed until it is deemed clear and safe.

12:48 p.m. — Powell/Hyde Cable Car Line blocked in both directions by downed tree

The Powell/Hyde Cable Car Line is blocked in both directions by a downed tree near Jackson/Hyde, according to a tweet from SFMTA Muni. Crews are working to clear, according to the tweet.

12:45 p.m. — Sandbags available in San Francisco again

The San Francisco Public Works Department has sandbags available again, the department announced in a tweet. “We now have sandbags available for pickup at our Operations Yard,” the tweet stated. “Come to gate at Marin & Kansas streets.” Supplies are limited to five per address for San Francisco residents and businesses. The lot will be open until 8 p.m.

12:27 p.m. — HSH makes shelter beds available for those impacted by storm

The San Fransisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has made shelter beds available a several locations, according to a tweet from District 6 San Fransisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey.

Beds will be available through Sunday, Jan. 15 on a first-come-first-served basis at the following locations in San Fransisco:

Next Door Shelter: 1001 Polk Street (intake 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

MCS South: 525 5th Street (intake 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sanctuary: 201 8th Street (intake 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

St. Mary’s Cathedral: 111 Gough Street (intake begins at 6 p.m.)

SF County Fair Building: 1199 9th Avenue (intake 24/7 through Jan. 6)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

12:22 p.m. — Richmond neighborhood evacuated due to potential landslide.

Fifteen homes in a Point Richmond neighborhood have been evacuated due to potential landslides, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt confirmed to KRON4.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt says 15 homes in the Seacliff neighborhood have been evacuated because of the potential for a landslide. Crews are on the hill putting up tarps to prevent more saturation. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/i66ZIWG8Ho — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) January 4, 2023

12:08 p.m. — California Governor’s Office declares State of Emergency due to storm

The California governor’s office has declared a state of emergency due to the upcoming storms. https://t.co/UgKWS8IkR9 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 4, 2023

11:42 a.m. — Flooding on 101 in Mill Valley

The CHP is advising of a severe traffic alert and flooding on the CA-101 Northbound and Southbound ramps to Sausalito. Connector ramps are blocked in both directions. The CHP advises motorists to avoid the area.

11:30 p.m. — Bay Area power outages impacting thousands

Power outages are affecting thousands of Bay Area residents. PG&E said it has mobilized crews to faster respond to outages. More information on the utility’s preparations can be read here.

11:03 a.m. — Mudslide closes CA-84 in Fremont

Flooding and mudslides closed all lanes of eastbound and westbound CA-84 at Mission Boulevard in Fremont, Calif., according to the California Highway Patrol. Avoid the area if possible.

10:00 a.m. — Santa Cruz County issues evacuation warning

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning Wednesday for the Weston Road neighborhood in the Santa Cruz mountains near Ben Lomond due to heavy rain and runoff threatening closure of the main access roads. Officials said residents should be prepared to be isolated for an extended period of time or consider evacuating the area. Emergency vehicles will not be able to access the neighborhood, according to Santa Cruz County officials.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for zone SCO-E002. Residents may look up their evacuation zones at community.zonehaven.com.

9:58 a.m. — Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon closed

Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon is closed in both directions between San Ramon and Castro Valley, according to a tweet from San Ramon Police. There is limited access for residents only, police said.

9:40 a.m. — Brunt of the storm still to come: NWS

This morning’s rain is not the main event, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Bay area. “Heavier rain is expected later today,” read the tweet which was accompanied by a satellite image of the approaching storm.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said the storm will pack its biggest punch with a windy cold front beginning at 2 p.m. Shrable advised Bay Area residents to stay inside this afternoon.

9:13 a.m. — Tree down in SF at Hyde and Washington

A tree is down in San Francisco at Hyde and Washington, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. People are being advised to avoid the area.

8:59 a.m. — BART delay now at 20 minutes

BART is advising riders to expect a systemwide delay of up to 20 minutes due to wet weather. “Please watch your step on wet platforms and stairways,” said BART in a tweet.

8:54 a.m. — Landslide in Felton blocks lanes on CA-9

A landslide on CA-9 at Glengarry Road in Felton is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the CHP. Motorists are advised to expect delays, use alternate routes and avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

8:45 a.m. — Flooding disrupts traffic in Mill Valley

KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports live from the scene.

8:37 a.m. — City of Dublin makes sandbags available to residents

A self-serve station for sandbags with sand, bags and a shovel has been made available at the City of Dublin Corporation Yard, according to a tweet from the city. There is a limit of 10 per household while supplies last.

8:32 a.m. — SF Bay Ferry service disrupted

Service on the Harbor Bay and South San Francisco Routes is suspended all day on Wednesday, Jan. 4 due to weather, according to a tweet from SF Bay Ferry. Vallejo, Oakland, Alameda Seaplane and Richmond routes are currently running on schedule. No disruptions are expected for Chase Center service tonight.

8:10 a.m. — Niles Canyon/CA-84 in Fremont remains shut down

Wednesday-Niles canyon/84 in Fremont shutdown bc of landslides from heavy rainfall. Guard rails moved off its locations bc of mud and trees sliding down since dec 31st. Will be worse before it gets better bc of massive storm coming in. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hX8leCoH88 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 4, 2023

8:08 a.m. — Consistent rain, flooding across the Bay Area

We are already seeing flooding across the #BayArea. So far the #rain has been consistent and it’s only expected to get stronger. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/caoeMVhNI5 — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) January 4, 2023

8:00 a.m. — NWS: Heavy rain with flooding possible and stronger thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has advised of heavy rain and possible flooding as stronger thunderstorms move in.

ICYMI: @NWSWPC and @NWSSPC continue to highlight weather hazards impacting CA today. Heavy rain with flooding possible and stronger thunderstorms. #cawx pic.twitter.com/cy0qGBiNp8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

7:54 a.m. — Town of Danville declares local emergency as big storm rolls in

Danville has declared a local emergency ahead of the storms expected to start today. What residents should know: https://t.co/KAlzjFnfh6 pic.twitter.com/gA5iLmIgV1 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 4, 2023

7:40 a.m. — Flooding on 101 in Marin appears to have subsided

Following earlier reports of one foot of water on the 101 near the Sir Francis Drake offramp, flooding appears to have cleared, according to KRON4’s Sar Stinson, reporting from the scene.

7:30 a.m. — San Leandro City Parks closed until further notice

City of San Leandro parks are closed until further notice in the interest of public safety, the city announced in a tweet. “For weather-related updates, please follow City and Police Department social media pages,” the tweet read in part.

7:15 a.m. — Flooding, landslide and road closure on CA-84 in Fremont ongoing

All lanes remain blocked on Westbound and Eastbound CA-84 in Fremont.

Wednesday-Niles canyon/84 in Fremont shutdown in both directions bc of mudslide on NYE. Talked to crew member here who said it’s not just one but dozens of slides. Will be worse before it gets better bc of massive rainfall. Area important to thousands of drivers @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5EBMmhUrxb — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 4, 2023

7:04 a.m. — Watch continuing storm coverage live on KRON On.

6:52 a.m. — Bay Area airports report flight cancellations

As of 6:45 a.m.:

SFO: 53 canceled; 36 delayed

53 canceled; 36 delayed OAK: 4 canceled; 13 delayed

4 canceled; 13 delayed SJC: 8 canceled; 18 delayed

6:49 a.m. — San Francisco out of sandbags

The San Francisco Public Works Department has run out of sandbags, the department announced in a tweet. “We do not have any sandbags available at this time to give out but expect new supply to be available today,” the tweet read. Timing on when more bags would be available is TBD.

6:40 a.m. — Flooding on 880 in Oakland

Roadway flooding has been reported in Oakland on the I-880 Northbound at the 98th Avenue offramp.

6:15 a.m. — First steady rainfall from today’s storm crossing the Bay Area

Wednesday’s storm poses the risk of flooding, downed trees, power loss and accidents on the road. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon after morning rainfall saturates the soil, increasing the risk of the water rising quickly.

Timing the storm: Right now our first steady rainfall from the warm front crossing the Bay Area. The heaviest rain and strongest winds this afternoon along a cold front that will cause the greatest impact. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/t4t11HWKxC — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) January 4, 2023

5:58 a.m. — Flooding creates traffic hazard on Northbound 101 in Marin

There is one foot of water on the Northbound 101 in Marin at the Sir Francis Drake offramp, resulting in a traffic hazard.

5:50 a.m. — BART reports systemwide delays due to weather

There may be BART delays of up to 10 minutes systemwide due to wet weather, according to a tweet from the transit system. “Please watch your step on wet platforms and stairways,” the tweet advises. BART is also recovering from an earlier 20-minute delay on the Berryessa Line due to an equipment problems.

5:22 a.m. — Landslide in Fremont

Flooding and a landslide on CA-84 Eastbound and Westbound at Mission Boulevard in Fremont has resulted in all lanes being blocked in both directions. The California Highway Patrol is advising motorists to avoid the area.

5:20 a.m. — Storm poses a challenge for roads and travel

“Wednesday is going to be a challenging day for the Bay Area with high wind and flooding rain on tap,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “Our first hit of rain will arrive early in the pre-dawn hours making the morning commute very difficult if not impossible. Our second wave of rain and wind will arrive in the early afternoon and extend into the evening. That is when the heaviest showers are set to kick off bringing two inches of rain to the Bay, higher amounts are expected in the North Bay and our coastal and North Bay peaks could see anywhere from 4-6 inches.”

“My best advice for people is that if they have a choice, stay put on Wednesday as travel is going to be tough. Hopefully people have taken the time to prepare their homes and are ready to bear the brunt of the storm.”