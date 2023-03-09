(KRON) — The first in a series of atmospheric rivers is set to roll into the Bay Area Thursday. The storm is expected to bring widespread rain, wind and wet weather conditions with a flood watch set to go into effect for the entire Bay Area. Rainfall is expected to arrive by Thursday afternoon and intensify throughout the weekend.

Officials advise residents to prepare for the next storm by securing any property and stocking up on sandbags to prevent flooding.

Stick with KRON4 for the latest updates on the storm.

Bay Area storm updates:

5 a.m. — Newsom issues state of emergency for 21 counties

Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in 21 counties, including San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Bay Area communities are preparing for high winds and possible flooding as an atmospheric river approaches the region with heavy rains on Thursday and Friday. Law enforcement and PG&E also said they are prepared to respond to emergencies throughout the area.

A flood watch is in effect for the region from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning, and a wind advisory is in effect for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Warm temperatures accompanying this storm will bring rain to higher levels where snowpack has built up, increasing the risk of flooding in those areas.

Bay City News contributed to this report.