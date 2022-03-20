SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After one brief day of rainfall on Saturday in the Bay Area, temperatures will be heating up to begin the spring season that started Sunday.

High temperatures inland should reach the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced.

The highest temperature in NWS’s Bay Area forecast will be in Napa at 84 degrees on Tuesday.

Other highs this week include:

Gilroy : 83 degrees (Tuesday)

: 83 degrees (Tuesday) Concord : 83 degrees (Tuesday)

: 83 degrees (Tuesday) Livermore : 81 degrees (Tuesday)

: 81 degrees (Tuesday) Santa Rosa : 83 degrees (Tuesday)

: 83 degrees (Tuesday) San Jose: 81 degrees (Tuesday)

San Francisco’s high temperature this week will also be on Tuesday at 70 degrees, according to NWS.

The warmest times of day are expected to be around late morning through early evening (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The start of spring comes after the Bay Area experienced one of its driest January and February months, including one of the driest in California history during that time frame.

Starting on Jan. 8, it did not rain for 44 straight days until it rained on Feb. 21.

NWS Bay Area’s full weather advisory can be read here.