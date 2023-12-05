SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following two consecutive mornings of dense fog, rain and high surf are approaching the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. A high surf advisory in effect Tuesday night through Thursday morning will increase the danger of sneaker waves, the NWS advised.

“Heading to the beach this afternoon? Remember to never turn your back to the ocean,” the weather service advised.

KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan, meanwhile, advised avoiding the beach altogether.

“There is danger at the coast today though the early morning hours of Thursday because we have a large swell coming across the Pacific Ocean from the northwest,” Grogan advised.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“These waves are erratic and can sweep someone off their feet, dragging them into the water without warning. So, my advice would be to avoid the coast completely if you can between now and Thursday.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

At the peak of the swell, on Wednesday, Grogan warns we could see “dangerous” waves of 18 to 22 feet.

“Our coastline is beautiful, but it can be very dangerous and now is the time to be very cautious at the coast,” Grogan added.

Along with the high surf, a cold front approaching the Bay Area is expected to bring rain in the coming days.

“In addition to that dangerous surf, we are expecting rain Wednesday and Thursday,” Grogan said. “We will once again catch the tail end of a cold front sweeping through the Pacific Northwest. This will bring us some showers both on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

While initial NWS forecasts predicted the rain would stick around through Friday, Grogan says it’s likely to dissipate before then.

“Wednesday’s round of rain is set to move in later morning through the afternoon. We’ll then catch a break Wednesday evening and will then see more showers move through on Thursday,” she said.