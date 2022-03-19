SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area received a little rain today but not a drought buster.

“It doesn’t matter sunny or overcast, it is fabulous, said Asim Guha who is visiting from New Jersey.

Guha may be a tourist but knows how dry it’s been in California.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “I’m enjoying it and I feel that this is the best time to come.”

Visiting from New Jersey, Guha is used to this weather, and he’s not alone.

Visitors flocked to Pier 39 on Saturday afternoon.

San Franciscans broke out umbrellas along Fillmore Street.

It was all too damp for outdoor seating as Mother Nature provided some much needed wet weather.

According to the National Weather Service, light rain was reported across the North Bay in the morning with a few hundredths of an inch so far.

Towards the afternoon, the system moved south towards the Central Coast.

The rain subsided late afternoon.

According to NWS, we can expect a dry and warm Sunday in San Francisco.