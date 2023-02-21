SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is reporting that about 35,000 customers still remain without power due to wind-related outages as a wind advisory for the Bay Area went stretches into its second day. Winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph are expected and gusts in the 50 mph range are possible. Already, there are reports of thousands without power, downed trees and road closures as high winds begin to pummel San Francisco and other areas around the Bay.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
7:15 p.m. — NWS issues frost advisory for the Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory, which will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
The advisory is in effect in San Francisco, the Marin Coastal Range and the Coastal North Bay. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 35 degrees.
6 p.m. — Tree falls onto South SF power line, causes outage
KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun reports on a South San Francisco power line that caused an outage.
5:00 p.m. — Outage total drops to 34K
PG&E released another update on the power outages in the region at 5:00 p.m. The total number of outages dropped to 34,798, most of which are in the Peninsula.
|5:00 PM
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|190
|Peninsula
|28,370
|North Bay
|1,748
|East Bay
|308
|South Bay
|4,182
|Bay Area Total
|34,798
3:00 p.m. — Large tree takes out retaining wall at San Jose home
PG&E is responding to a home in San Jose after a large tree came down and took out a retaining wall. According to the homeowner, this is the second time a large tree has fallen on the property. The tree fell on Tuesday afternoon.
2:45 p.m. — PG&E says 97% of impacted customers restored within 12 hours
Tens of thousands of PG&E customers still remain without power, according to the latest numbers put out by the utility.
|2:45 p.m.
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|413
|Peninsula
|32,767
|North Bay
|2,238
|East Bay
|1,032
|South Bay
|6,224
|Bay Area Total
|42,674
2:19 p.m. — Snow beginning to fall in Santa Rosa
Snow flurries have formed in the valley floor of Santa Rosa near the area of Stony Point Road and West 9th Street, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
1:00 p.m. — Hail in the North Bay
A viewer photo sent to KRON4 showed tiny, pea-sized hail falling in the North Bay around mid-day Wednesday.
12:45 p.m. — About 55K PG&E customers still without power
|12:45 p.m.
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|680
|Peninsula
|40,906
|North Bay
|2,466
|East Bay
|1,556
|South Bay
|10,294
|Bay Area Total
|55,902
11:15 a.m. — Number of PG&E customers without power drops below 60K
|11:15 a.m.
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|1,529
|Peninsula
|41,500
|North Bay
|2,611
|East Bay
|1,626
|South Bay
|11,879
|Bay Area Total
|59,145
9:40 a.m. — More than 64K still without power across the Bay Area
Strong winds have caused widespread damage to PG&E electric equipment around the Bay Area with tree limbs and other debris striking power lines, according to a statement from the utility. Tens of thousands of customers remain without power Wednesday morning.
|9:40 AM
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|1,413
|Peninsula
|44,565
|North Bay
|2,594
|East Bay
|4,863
|South Bay
|11,087
|Bay Area Total
|64,522
6 a.m. — Power outages still impact more than 63K
PG&E workers are making progress on restoring power to the Bay Area. The company’s latest update showed that 63,619 customers were still without power as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Customers on the Peninsula is still struggling making up about 70 percent of all the outages.
|5:45 AM
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|1,295
|Peninsula
|44,630
|North Bay
|2,640
|East Bay
|2,302
|South Bay
|12,752
|Bay Area Total
|63,619
5 a.m. — Power outages impact more than 66K
PG&E’s latest power outage update showed 66,849 customers were still without power as of Wednesday morning with the Peninsula remaining hard hit.
|3:45 AM
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|3,203
|Peninsula
|44,657
|North Bay
|2,762
|East Bay
|2,232
|South Bay
|13,995
|Bay Area Total
|66,849
9:30 p.m. — Tree falls into home, seriously injures 1-year-old
A 1-year-old child has serious injuries after they were pinned by a redwood tree that fell through a home in Boulder Creek on Tuesday. The child is in critical condition but is conscious and breathing, according to Boulder Creek Fire Chief Mark Bingham.
Four other people were in the house at the time the tree fell, and the Red Cross is assisting them. For more on that story, click here.
9:00 p.m. — Power outage number remains above 100K
PG&E’s latest power outage update showed that some areas had their outage issues resolved, but the Peninsula remained hard-hit. PG&E customers on the Peninsula accounted for more than half of the outages across the Bay Area. View PG&E’s 9 p.m. update below.
|9:00 PM
|Affected Customers
|San Francisco
|1,667
|Peninsula
|60,681
|North Bay
|5,562
|East Bay
|8,919
|South Bay
|32,439
|Bay Area Total
|109,268
6:55 p.m. — Large tree falls on apartment complex in Fairfield
Fairfield firefighters responded to an apartment complex on East Travis Boulevard that was struck by a large falling tree.
Nobody was injured by the tree, but power was knocked out in the area and one lane on the road was blocked.
6:30 p.m. — Part of tree falls on car in SF Financial District
Part of a tree fell on a car at Clay Street and Front Street in San Francisco. Pictures from the scene show that a tree branch ripped off and landed on a car parked on the side of the street. A light pole also fell down and was leaning on the car.
5:30 p.m. — Downed tree near San Mateo high school
Two eucalyptus trees went down near the baseball field at Aargon High School in San Mateo. Alameda de las Pulgas from Sonora Drive to Aargon Boulevard will be shut down as crews clean up.
5:00 p.m. — More than 110k without power in Bay Area
PG&E released an update to its power outage numbers at 5 p.m., which showed more than 110,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power. The Peninsula continued to be the region’s hardest-hit area, while outages increased in the East, South and North Bay.
|San Francisco
|2,514 affected customers
|Peninsula
|52,106 affected customers
|North Bay
|10,599 affected customers
|East Bay
|12,676 affected customers
|South Bay
|34,505 affected customers
|Bay Area Total
|112,400 affected customers
5:00 p.m. — 3,400 without power in Palo Alto
A power outage in Palo Alto’s midtown area is affecting about 3,400 PG&E customers, according to Palo Alto utilities.
The outage occurred after a toppled tree brought down power lines in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 7:00 p.m.
Outages are affecting portions of Stanford Redwood City and the Upper Row neighborhood on Stanford’s campus.
4:00 p.m. — Over 70K without power across Bay Area
There are over 70K PG&E customers without power due to strong winds Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers from the utility. The areas that are being hardest hit are San Mateo County with over 32K customers impacted.
Latest outage numbers:
- San Francisco: 7,224
- Peninsula: 32,150
- North Bay: 7,629
- East Bay: 7,845
- South Bay: 16,910
- Bay Area Total: 71,758
3:55 p.m. — Multiple roads, facilities closed in Golden Gate Park
A number of road and facilities in Golden Gate Park are closed due to high winds and strong gusts, according to tweets from San Francisco Recreation and Parks. Closures include:
- Pine Lake
- SF Zoo
- Japanese Tea Garden
- Lincoln Park and Golden Gate Park golf courses
- TPC Harding Park
- San Francisco Botanical Gardens
There is also a road closure on JFK Drive between Spreckels Lake & 30th Avenue due to a downed tree. “Be aware that strong gusts can topple healthy trees & snap limbs,” the park service tweeted.
3:50 p.m. — Tree falls on Bay Bridge at Treasure Island
A tree toppled onto the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, landed on a passing vehicle and is currently blocking the westbound lanes near the Treasure Island tunnel.
3:45 p.m. — Downed tree in Santa Rosa
The Santa Rosa Fire Department is responding to several wind-related incidents, including downed and arcing power lines, trees into cars, power outage and an elevator rescue, according to a tweet. Video from Santa Rosa shows a downed tree that fell onto a car.
3:21 p.m. “It is windy out,” according to KRON4 Anchor Grant Lodes
3:10 p.m. — Second power outage reported in Santa Clara
There is a second power outage in the southwest part of Santa Clara, according to a tweet from Silicon Valley Power. The outage is impacting 2,765 customers. A troubleshooter is responding.
2:50 p.m. — Thousands without power in Santa Clara
About 3,839 customers are without power in the southwest part of Santa Clara, according to a tweet from Silicon Valley Power. A troubleshooter is reportedly responding. “We will provide more info when available,” the tweet concluded.
2:38 p.m. — Power restored in earlier Palo Alto outage
Seventeen customers in Palo Alto remain without power but most have had theirs restored after an earlier outage left some 200 customers in the downtown and Crescent Park areas without power, according to a tweet from Palo Alto Utilities. Crews are on-site continuing repairs with full restoration estimated for 4 p.m.
2:28 p.m. — SF Fire Department responding to wind-related issue in the Excelsior
Fire crews are on the scene of an incident in the Excelsior neighborhood that is being described as “wind-related” by SFFD. People are being asked to avoid the area of 1100 Russia. Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic delays are expected.
2:21 p.m. — Downed power lines in Fremont
Fremont PD is advising people to avoid Walnut Avenue between Overacker Avenue and Gallaudet Drive due to downed power lines/trees. Alternate routes are being advised.
2:17 p.m. — Downed tree affecting SFMTA lines
A downed overhead wire near 24th & Potrero is impacting SFMTA lines, according to a tweet from the transit service. Delays are expected for the 9/9R, 33 and 48 lines. High winds are being experienced across SF.
2:15 p.m. — Crissy Field Center and Muir Woods without power
Power is currently out at the Crissy Field Center, Building 1199, and the Field Station at Presidio Tunnel Tops, according to a tweet from Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Power at Muir Woods National Park Service is also out, according to a second tweet.
1:55 p.m. — Wind-related power outages impacting over 20,000 customers: PG&E
Power outages as a result of the high winds are already impacting thousands of customers across the Bay Area, according to PG&E.
- San Francisco: 1,171
- Peninsula: 12,357
- North Bay: 4,331
- East Bay: 142
- South Bay: 4,896
- Bay Area Total: 22,897
PG&E said it is mobilizing for powerful winter storms arriving today, warning that “high winds, rain and low elevation snow could result in trees and other debris falling into powerlines.”
1:50 p.m. — Novato Shelter in Place requested due to downed power lines
Residents of Shields Lane in Novato are being asked to shelter in place due to multiple downed high voltage power lines in the area. Multiple lines are down on Shields Lane at Wilson Avenue, according to a Nixle alert. Power is currently off for about 1,573 residents. Power restoration is “To Be Announced.”
1:45 p.m. — Strong winds bring down trees in SF
A tweet from KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable showed downed trees ripped up from their roots as a result of the high winds already blowing in San Francisco.