SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is reporting that about 35,000 customers still remain without power due to wind-related outages as a wind advisory for the Bay Area went stretches into its second day. Winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph are expected and gusts in the 50 mph range are possible. Already, there are reports of thousands without power, downed trees and road closures as high winds begin to pummel San Francisco and other areas around the Bay.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

7:15 p.m. — NWS issues frost advisory for the Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory, which will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The advisory is in effect in San Francisco, the Marin Coastal Range and the Coastal North Bay. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 35 degrees.

6 p.m. — Tree falls onto South SF power line, causes outage

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun reports on a South San Francisco power line that caused an outage.

5:00 p.m. — Outage total drops to 34K

PG&E released another update on the power outages in the region at 5:00 p.m. The total number of outages dropped to 34,798, most of which are in the Peninsula.

5:00 PM Affected Customers San Francisco 190 Peninsula 28,370 North Bay 1,748 East Bay 308 South Bay 4,182 Bay Area Total 34,798

3:00 p.m. — Large tree takes out retaining wall at San Jose home

PG&E is responding to a home in San Jose after a large tree came down and took out a retaining wall. According to the homeowner, this is the second time a large tree has fallen on the property. The tree fell on Tuesday afternoon.

2:45 p.m. — PG&E says 97% of impacted customers restored within 12 hours

Tens of thousands of PG&E customers still remain without power, according to the latest numbers put out by the utility.

2:45 p.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 413 Peninsula 32,767 North Bay 2,238 East Bay 1,032 South Bay 6,224 Bay Area Total 42,674

2:19 p.m. — Snow beginning to fall in Santa Rosa

Snow flurries have formed in the valley floor of Santa Rosa near the area of Stony Point Road and West 9th Street, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

1:00 p.m. — Hail in the North Bay

A viewer photo sent to KRON4 showed tiny, pea-sized hail falling in the North Bay around mid-day Wednesday.

12:45 p.m. — About 55K PG&E customers still without power

12:45 p.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 680 Peninsula 40,906 North Bay 2,466 East Bay 1,556 South Bay 10,294 Bay Area Total 55,902

11:15 a.m. — Number of PG&E customers without power drops below 60K

11:15 a.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 1,529 Peninsula 41,500 North Bay 2,611 East Bay 1,626 South Bay 11,879 Bay Area Total 59,145

9:40 a.m. — More than 64K still without power across the Bay Area

Strong winds have caused widespread damage to PG&E electric equipment around the Bay Area with tree limbs and other debris striking power lines, according to a statement from the utility. Tens of thousands of customers remain without power Wednesday morning.

9:40 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 1,413 Peninsula 44,565 North Bay 2,594 East Bay 4,863 South Bay 11,087 Bay Area Total 64,522

6 a.m. — Power outages still impact more than 63K

PG&E workers are making progress on restoring power to the Bay Area. The company’s latest update showed that 63,619 customers were still without power as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Customers on the Peninsula is still struggling making up about 70 percent of all the outages.

5:45 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 1,295 Peninsula 44,630 North Bay 2,640 East Bay 2,302 South Bay 12,752 Bay Area Total 63,619

5 a.m. — Power outages impact more than 66K

PG&E’s latest power outage update showed 66,849 customers were still without power as of Wednesday morning with the Peninsula remaining hard hit.

3:45 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 3,203 Peninsula 44,657 North Bay 2,762 East Bay 2,232 South Bay 13,995 Bay Area Total 66,849

9:30 p.m. — Tree falls into home, seriously injures 1-year-old

A 1-year-old child has serious injuries after they were pinned by a redwood tree that fell through a home in Boulder Creek on Tuesday. The child is in critical condition but is conscious and breathing, according to Boulder Creek Fire Chief Mark Bingham.

Four other people were in the house at the time the tree fell, and the Red Cross is assisting them. For more on that story, click here.

9:00 p.m. — Power outage number remains above 100K

PG&E’s latest power outage update showed that some areas had their outage issues resolved, but the Peninsula remained hard-hit. PG&E customers on the Peninsula accounted for more than half of the outages across the Bay Area. View PG&E’s 9 p.m. update below.

9:00 PM Affected Customers San Francisco 1,667 Peninsula 60,681 North Bay 5,562 East Bay 8,919 South Bay 32,439 Bay Area Total 109,268

6:55 p.m. — Large tree falls on apartment complex in Fairfield

Fairfield firefighters responded to an apartment complex on East Travis Boulevard that was struck by a large falling tree.

Nobody was injured by the tree, but power was knocked out in the area and one lane on the road was blocked.

Image from the Fairfield Police Department.

6:30 p.m. — Part of tree falls on car in SF Financial District

Part of a tree fell on a car at Clay Street and Front Street in San Francisco. Pictures from the scene show that a tree branch ripped off and landed on a car parked on the side of the street. A light pole also fell down and was leaning on the car.

5:30 p.m. — Downed tree near San Mateo high school

Two eucalyptus trees went down near the baseball field at Aargon High School in San Mateo. Alameda de las Pulgas from Sonora Drive to Aargon Boulevard will be shut down as crews clean up.

Image from the San Mateo Police Department.

5:00 p.m. — More than 110k without power in Bay Area

PG&E released an update to its power outage numbers at 5 p.m., which showed more than 110,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power. The Peninsula continued to be the region’s hardest-hit area, while outages increased in the East, South and North Bay.

San Francisco 2,514 affected customers Peninsula 52,106 affected customers North Bay 10,599 affected customers East Bay 12,676 affected customers South Bay 34,505 affected customers Bay Area Total 112,400 affected customers

5:00 p.m. — 3,400 without power in Palo Alto

A power outage in Palo Alto’s midtown area is affecting about 3,400 PG&E customers, according to Palo Alto utilities.

The outage occurred after a toppled tree brought down power lines in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 7:00 p.m.

Outages are affecting portions of Stanford Redwood City and the Upper Row neighborhood on Stanford’s campus.

4:00 p.m. — Over 70K without power across Bay Area

There are over 70K PG&E customers without power due to strong winds Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers from the utility. The areas that are being hardest hit are San Mateo County with over 32K customers impacted.

Latest outage numbers:

San Francisco: 7,224

Peninsula: 32,150

North Bay: 7,629

East Bay: 7,845

South Bay: 16,910

Bay Area Total: 71,758

For the latest on PG&E outages, click here: PGE Emergency Site – Outage Center

3:55 p.m. — Multiple roads, facilities closed in Golden Gate Park

A number of road and facilities in Golden Gate Park are closed due to high winds and strong gusts, according to tweets from San Francisco Recreation and Parks. Closures include:

Pine Lake

SF Zoo

Japanese Tea Garden

Lincoln Park and Golden Gate Park golf courses

TPC Harding Park

San Francisco Botanical Gardens

There is also a road closure on JFK Drive between Spreckels Lake & 30th Avenue due to a downed tree. “Be aware that strong gusts can topple healthy trees & snap limbs,” the park service tweeted.

3:50 p.m. — Tree falls on Bay Bridge at Treasure Island

A tree toppled onto the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, landed on a passing vehicle and is currently blocking the westbound lanes near the Treasure Island tunnel.

Photo: CHP San Francisco

3:45 p.m. — Downed tree in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is responding to several wind-related incidents, including downed and arcing power lines, trees into cars, power outage and an elevator rescue, according to a tweet. Video from Santa Rosa shows a downed tree that fell onto a car.

3:21 p.m. “It is windy out,” according to KRON4 Anchor Grant Lodes

It is windy out pic.twitter.com/SoaRzJXZ5K — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) February 21, 2023

3:10 p.m. — Second power outage reported in Santa Clara

There is a second power outage in the southwest part of Santa Clara, according to a tweet from Silicon Valley Power. The outage is impacting 2,765 customers. A troubleshooter is responding.

2:50 p.m. — Thousands without power in Santa Clara

About 3,839 customers are without power in the southwest part of Santa Clara, according to a tweet from Silicon Valley Power. A troubleshooter is reportedly responding. “We will provide more info when available,” the tweet concluded.

2:38 p.m. — Power restored in earlier Palo Alto outage

Seventeen customers in Palo Alto remain without power but most have had theirs restored after an earlier outage left some 200 customers in the downtown and Crescent Park areas without power, according to a tweet from Palo Alto Utilities. Crews are on-site continuing repairs with full restoration estimated for 4 p.m.

2:28 p.m. — SF Fire Department responding to wind-related issue in the Excelsior

Fire crews are on the scene of an incident in the Excelsior neighborhood that is being described as “wind-related” by SFFD. People are being asked to avoid the area of 1100 Russia. Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic delays are expected.

2:21 p.m. — Downed power lines in Fremont

Fremont PD is advising people to avoid Walnut Avenue between Overacker Avenue and Gallaudet Drive due to downed power lines/trees. Alternate routes are being advised.

Photo: Fremont PD

2:17 p.m. — Downed tree affecting SFMTA lines

A downed overhead wire near 24th & Potrero is impacting SFMTA lines, according to a tweet from the transit service. Delays are expected for the 9/9R, 33 and 48 lines. High winds are being experienced across SF.

2:15 p.m. — Crissy Field Center and Muir Woods without power

Power is currently out at the Crissy Field Center, Building 1199, and the Field Station at Presidio Tunnel Tops, according to a tweet from Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Power at Muir Woods National Park Service is also out, according to a second tweet.

1:55 p.m. — Wind-related power outages impacting over 20,000 customers: PG&E

Power outages as a result of the high winds are already impacting thousands of customers across the Bay Area, according to PG&E.

San Francisco: 1,171

Peninsula: 12,357

North Bay: 4,331

East Bay: 142

South Bay: 4,896

Bay Area Total: 22,897

PG&E said it is mobilizing for powerful winter storms arriving today, warning that “high winds, rain and low elevation snow could result in trees and other debris falling into powerlines.”

1:50 p.m. — Novato Shelter in Place requested due to downed power lines

Residents of Shields Lane in Novato are being asked to shelter in place due to multiple downed high voltage power lines in the area. Multiple lines are down on Shields Lane at Wilson Avenue, according to a Nixle alert. Power is currently off for about 1,573 residents. Power restoration is “To Be Announced.”

1:45 p.m. — Strong winds bring down trees in SF

A tweet from KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable showed downed trees ripped up from their roots as a result of the high winds already blowing in San Francisco.