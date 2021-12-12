Bay Area winter storm brings heavy rain, strong winds

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area saw light to moderate rain, feeling the weaker initial phase of this storm system.

But, the weather didn’t stop people from staying home.

Umbrellas were handy in San Francisco on Sunday.

Even where the streets are soaked, people still lined up for a grilled cheese.

The anticipated Atmospheric River brought light to moderate rain throughout the day.

The weather was a surprise for a group visiting from Paris.

The National Weather Service is expecting hazardous beach and marine conditions Sunday into Monday.

Towards the afternoon, the storm system spread light to moderate rain across the Bay Area.

In Berkeley, people went about their day — rain or shine.

It’s a nice day for now, but the storm is expected to bring the heaviest rain late Sunday into the overnight hours.

On the roads, there were fewer drivers.

With the weather pattern about to change, first responders caution to take it slow over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am