Beach Hazard Statement issued for Bay Area: What that means

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Beach Hazard Statement in effect from 11 p.m. to Tuesday 11 p.m.

According to the NWS, during this time, there will be an increased risk of a large shore break, wave run-up, and rip currents from late Monday night to late Tuesday night.

“After a fairly quiet summer in terms of swell, the first larger northwest swell of the season will arrive tonight,” the Beach Hazard Statement read. “Expect an increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves and stronger rip currents.

Officials added that increasing winds behind a cold front combined with the building swell may cause waves to run up farther along local beaches than usual.

“This hazard is primarily for west to northwest facing beaches,” officials said.

The northwest swell is expected to gradually subside Wednesday, the NWS said.

While this warning remains in effect, officials are urging the following: