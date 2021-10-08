Beware of ‘sneaky’ driving hazards due to rain, NWS warns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain is sneaking its way into the forecast!
National Weather Service Bay Area predicts rain Friday night through the early morning Saturday, causing slick roads.
According to NWS, oil and debris accumulate on the road when it hasn’t rained for a while, so the road becomes especially slick.
Consider these safety tips when driving:
- Turn on your windshield wipers and headlights
- Slow down
- Allow extra time to reach your destination
- Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles
- Don’t ue cruise control
- Check road conditions