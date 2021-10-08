Beware of ‘sneaky’ driving hazards due to rain, NWS warns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain is sneaking its way into the forecast!

National Weather Service Bay Area predicts rain Friday night through the early morning Saturday, causing slick roads.

One last system will bring some rain to the region late tonight and into Saturday morning, causing slick road ways. #cawx pic.twitter.com/nvqX2qpNJc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2021

According to NWS, oil and debris accumulate on the road when it hasn’t rained for a while, so the road becomes especially slick.

Consider these safety tips when driving: