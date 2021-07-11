California issues Flex Alert for Monday amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect Monday, June 12, California ISO – the manager of California’s power grid – announced Sunday.

“With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions.”

With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021

The Flex Alert encourages consumers to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers, washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items

Toasty temperatures prompted the Bay Area National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for most of the Bay except the immediate East Bay Shoreline, the Coast and San Francisco.

Both weather alerts are in effect until Sunday at 11 p.m.

NWS excessive heat

Today, some areas will pop 100+, and the Bay will see 70’s take over for good coverage.

For the work week, a new weather pattern will drive cooling systems from the Northwest.

Temps will slide all week and settle by Friday. There doesn’t appear another pop by the weekend, but a few 90’s well Inland will remain by next weekend.

The National Weather Service urges people to stay safe by keeping cool and hydrated.

Another hot day away from the coast and at higher elevations. A cooling trend begins Monday through mid-week. Take it easy if you'll be spending time outdoors and stay well hydrated! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XbFdsME36U — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 11, 2021

Bay Area counties have opened up cooling centers where residents can get relief from the heat in air conditioned spaces.

Click here for cooling centers in Santa Clara County.

Contra Costa County is offering some libraries, county buildings and community centers as shelters from the heat. Click here for specific addresses and opening hours.

People who are staying home can keep their curtains drawn to keep the hot sunlight from raising indoor temperatures and utilize fans and cold water.