California issues Flex Alert for Monday amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect Monday, June 12, California ISO – the manager of California’s power grid – announced Sunday.
“With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions.”
The Flex Alert encourages consumers to:
- Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher
- Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers, washers and dryers
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
- Use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items
Toasty temperatures prompted the Bay Area National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for most of the Bay except the immediate East Bay Shoreline, the Coast and San Francisco.
Both weather alerts are in effect until Sunday at 11 p.m.
Today, some areas will pop 100+, and the Bay will see 70’s take over for good coverage.
For the work week, a new weather pattern will drive cooling systems from the Northwest.
Temps will slide all week and settle by Friday. There doesn’t appear another pop by the weekend, but a few 90’s well Inland will remain by next weekend.
The National Weather Service urges people to stay safe by keeping cool and hydrated.
Bay Area counties have opened up cooling centers where residents can get relief from the heat in air conditioned spaces.
Click here for cooling centers in Santa Clara County.
Contra Costa County is offering some libraries, county buildings and community centers as shelters from the heat. Click here for specific addresses and opening hours.
People who are staying home can keep their curtains drawn to keep the hot sunlight from raising indoor temperatures and utilize fans and cold water.