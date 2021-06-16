Cal ISO issues Flex Alert for Thursday amid extreme temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert from 5 to 10 p.m. due to extreme temperatures.

Flex Alerts are a call to conserve energy to help relieve stress on the grid.

