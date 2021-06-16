Cal ISO issues Flex Alert for Thursday amid extreme temperatures

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert from 5 to 10 p.m. due to extreme temperatures.
Flex Alerts are a call to conserve energy to help relieve stress on the grid.
The California #ISO issued a #FlexAlert tomorrow from 5 to 10 p.m., encouraging consumers to reduce their energy use to help relieve stress on the grid. Go to https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for conservation measures. pic.twitter.com/Pb8OnMVbMU— California ISO (@California_ISO) June 16, 2021
