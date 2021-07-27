California issues Power Alert amid hot temperatures

FOLSOM, Calif. – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Power Alert for Wednesday, July 28th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to predicted high energy demand amid hot temperatures.

Cal ISO tweeted “Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid.”

The Power Alert encourages consumers to:

• Set thermostat at 78° or higher, if health permits

• Avoid using major appliances

• Turn off unnecessary lights

• Use fans for cooling

• Unplug unused items