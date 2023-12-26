SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Weather officials are urging Bay Area residents to get on top of storm prep now as wet, unsettled weather returns to the Bay Area this week. The first of two rain systems is expected to hit Wednesday through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The second is due to arrive on Friday through Saturday morning.

“Two successive low pressure systems bring rain and dangerous coastal conditions to the Bay Area this week,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “The first system rolls in overnight Tuesday and impacts will be felt on Wednesday.”

High winds along with rain

Beginning Wednesday, the systems will bring increased chance for high winds along with the rain. Heavy showers could begin as early as Wednesday morning, making for a soggy morning commute, according to Grogan.

“We start with gusty wind and a rainy morning commute,” said Grogan. “Showers will diminish into the afternoon and the breezy conditions will also ramp down later into Wednesday evening.”

Officials urge storm prep Tuesday

“Now is the time to prepare,” the NWS tweeted. “Wet and unsettled weather returns tomorrow, with periods of wet an unsettled weather continuing through the weekend.”

Steps the NWS recommends taking ahead of the wet weather arriving include:

Clear leaves and debris from storm drains

Clean your house gutters

Check your windshield wiper blades

Get out umbrellas, rain coats and galoshes

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is also urging residents to be prepared. SFDEM is advising residents to close and latch windows, remove loose or unsecured objects from balconies, roofs and outside areas.

“Holiday decorations and outdoor furniture may be especially vulnerable to high winds,” SFDEM said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Take advantage of the nice weather Tuesday to make any preparations and take down the blow-up Santa,” the NWS Tweeted on Monday.

The active weather pattern could continue into early January, according to the NWS.

High Surf Warning Thursday

A High Surf Warning also goes into effect Thursday with the NWS warning of potentially “deadly” conditions at the coast.

“The coast is already seeing waves upwards of 10 feet and we are currently under a High Surf Advisory which warns against dangerous surf, sneaker waves and rip currents,” advised Grogan. “This will get worse unfortunately before it gets better and by Thursday morning, our advisory turns into a High Surf Warning where breaking waves could exceed 20 feet.”

“This is an exceptionally dangerous situation and it’s really important to avoid the coast if you can Thursday and Friday when conditions are at their worst,” Grogan added. “We have seen stories of people who have been swept into the cold ocean by sneaker waves. Please make sure all of your guests visiting this holiday season know that although our coastline is beautiful, it is also a source of great danger.”

“Between now and Saturday my advice would be to avoid the coast completely,” Grogan added. “If you must go, stay a good distance away from the shoreline at all times. We should see improvement in conditions by Sunday.”

This week’s weather system could also impact viewing for New Year’s Eve fireworks, according to Grogan.