Timeline: Rain to hit Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Expect some rain on Christmas across the Bay Area.

Christmas Day will start dry but showers are likely to arrive in the afternoon. Rainfall continues overnight into Saturday morning.

After another cold start…mild and sunny this afternoon. Some tule fog around the Delta may challenge highs today there…but warming around the Bay. Rain possible Christmas night. Your forecast on KRON4 morning news weekend ! pic.twitter.com/BlKJ42m5od — Dave Spahr (@dave_spahr) December 20, 2020

Saturday finishes dry as will be the case for most of Sunday. Late Sunday another push of rain moves in and brings us what could be our most significant dose of rain into Monday.

Tomorrow and Christmas Eve will however bring plenty of sunshine amid dry conditions with favorable weather for any shopping and errands that need to be run.

