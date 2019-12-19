Clear and mild morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

Drying back out for the Bay Area with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the afternoon reaching into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Expect a dry couple of days ahead of us after yesterday’s rainfall. Temperatures this morning are cool but more mild than we have been in the 40’s and 50’s with mostly cloudy skies.



Later today expect high temperatures to be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday’s reaching into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Skies will remain dry both today into tomorrow.



The weekend ahead brings the return of rainfall with showers likely continuing on and off into Christmas.



Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:20 a.m. Sunset is at 4:53 p.m.



