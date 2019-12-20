Clear skies continue until later in the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center for Dec. 20, 2019.

Much like yesterday today will be a seasonable and dry day. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with sunshine breaking through at points into the afternoon. High temperatures today rise into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Rainfall pushes in late tomorrow setting us up for a wet and rainy finish to the weekend. If you have pre-holiday weekend travels leave earlier rather than later before rain pushes in.

Next week for Christmas expect areas of showers and temperatures in familiar territory staying in the upper 50’s.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:21am. Sunset is at 4:54pm.

