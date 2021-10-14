Clear skies forecasted for the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winds and temperatures picking back up today with our breeziest and warmest of conditions both in our inland hills and valleys. Highs this afternoon will range from the 60’s and 70’s at the coast, 70’s along the bay and 70’s to very low 80’s further inland.

Another Red Flag Warning today for Solano County as dry winds pick back up, upping fire danger temporarily today. Skies will be crystal clear and dry for yet another day with more sunshine and dry weather expected into the weekend.

Weekend temperatures rise back into the low 80’s with plenty of sunshine for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday begins a cooldown that takes us back into the 70’s at our warmest under cloudier skies and a slight chance of showers late Sunday.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:17am. Sunset is at 6:33pm.

