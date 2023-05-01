SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following several days of nearly summer-like weather, the Bay Area awoke to a cloudy Monday with showers and possible thunderstorms looming for Tuesday. A center of low pressure that’s currently spinning over Colusa County in Northern California is expected to drift over the ocean and move south, bringing wet weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will stay breezy and cool, but mostly dry, despite some drizzle. Tuesday is when the brunt of the wet weather is expected to hit.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“May is starting cool, drizzly and breezy around the Bay Area with more widespread but intermittent showers expected to roll overnight tonight through our Tuesday,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “There is even a slight chance of thunderstorms with this system on Tuesday as a front tracks through opening the door to a very cold air mass entering behind it.”

Following last week’s warmer than average weather, Tuesday’s system could bring a temporary return of some of the winter conditions we experienced earlier in the year.

“So, the possibility of a little hail can also not be ruled out,” said Grogan. “While we wound up April with above average temperatures, this week will be the opposite bringing us an uncharacteristically cool start to May.”

More snow possible in the Sierra

As is often the case, rain in the Bay Area has the potential to bring more snow to the Sierra and other higher elevations.

“In addition to the rain on Tuesday, we also have the chance of seeing some late season snow on our peaks, snow levels look to be above 4000 feet,” said Grogan. “The best chance for flakes to fly will likely be the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Mountains.”

Where the most rain will fall

While rain is expected across the region, most of it should fall further south.

“The heaviest rain totals are also likely to be in the Santa Lucia and Santa Cruz Mountains as well as over parts of Central California,” said Grogan. “San Francisco could see between .25 – .50” of rain, lower totals for the North Bay on this one where about .25” is expected.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“The South and East Bay will be looking out for .25 – .50” as well with higher totals possible at elevation,” she added.

The good news is that unlike earlier in the year when we had consecutive weeks of stormy weather, this week’s system is expected to pass through quickly. Following last week’s above-average temperatures, we should have more typical early spring weather by the end of the week.

“The weekend is looking a bit warmer and drier,” said Grogan.