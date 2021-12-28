Cold front brings snow flurries to Bay Area hills

It’s a wintery morning for the Bay Area with some reports of snowflakes dusting the hillsides.

“Even though our snow level was at 2500ft this morning, the dry air allows that to lower to around 1500ft as precipitation is falling,” according to the Bay Area National Weather Service.

So even though our snow level was at 2500ft this morning, the dry air allows that to lower to around 1500ft as precipitation is falling (due to evaporative cooling). So hilly areas will get closer to that 1500ft level. pic.twitter.com/p3wa0UbL5j — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2021

Although the snowflakes are fun to see, NWS Bay Area says not not to expect accumulations of snow below 2000 ft.

HWY 50 is back open and crews are working hard to open things back up on 80 before 8-20 inches of new snow tomorrow.

A needed break from the rain is set to be seen for the Bay Area for the second half of this week.