(BCN) — Cooler temperatures are expected to persist in the Bay Area for the next few days accompanied by a slight chance of drizzle later in the week. The high-pressure system that brought hot temperatures to the region over the weekend is being pushed out by a low coming in from the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

And while warm summer sunshine will persist through Monday, cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Tuesday and should last through the end of the week. The changing conditions will bring cooler breezes off the ocean, a thicker layer of clouds and the possibility of a little precipitation, said Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

“We’ll see some patchy fog but we may even see some drizzle here and there, as well, later into the week,” Miller said. “When the marine layer gets deeper, it tends to drizzle a little bit.”

Temperatures across the Bay Area are forecast to range from 65 to 70 degrees along the immediate coast and bay through Saturday, he said. In warmer inland spots, like the Santa Clara and East Bay valleys, as well as the far North Bay, highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s, with the Oakland and Berkeley hills hitting about 75 degrees and a few far inland spots touching 90.

“The lows will be quite seasonable, in the mid to upper 50s,” Miller said.

Also, meteorologists are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Eugene, which is expected to weaken as it moves north from below Baja California. As it’s pulled north across the state, the storm will dissipate significantly but could bring some rain to Monterey and San Benito counties later this week.

“At the very least, in our area we will see an increase in clouds. The main question is will we see any precipitation,” Miller said.

Over the weekend and into next week, the Bay Area will heat back up again due to a new high-pressure system that’s expected to move up into the region from the south.

