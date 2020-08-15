Cooling center for older adults open in Marin County

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) – A cooling center for older adults at the Marin Center Exhibit Hall will be open through Tuesday, Marin County officials said Saturday.

Starting Saturday, the cooling center at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. for older adults who need temporary relief from the heat.

The county will have strict safety protocols at the cooling center to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Measures include temperature checks, use of masks or face coverings and physical distancing.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their doctor for alternate options, the county advises.

For more information on how to stay safe during the heat wave and to avoid heat-related illness, visit www.CDC.gov/ExtremeHeat.

