Dangerous excessive heat warning issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dangerously hot temperatures will bake the interior parts of the Bay Area this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that starts at noon on Friday and ends 11 p.m. Sunday.

Northern California will be facing “well above average heat,” the NWS said, with highs from the mid 90s to low 100s. The hottest locations could burn up to 110 degrees.

In the Bay Area, this warning encapsulates the most inland areas of the North, South and East Bays; such as Santa Rosa, Concord, Livermore and San Jose. Inland areas on the southern Peninsula also are under the warning.

See the map for more:

A heat advisory was issued for the Santa Clara Valley. Temperatures there will reach the 90s and low 100s, NWS said.

Temperatures will be on the rise beginning Thursday, especially for interior areas. Take it easy if you're spending time outdoors in peak heat and drink plenty of fluids! pic.twitter.com/XxcW7BrHcZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 8, 2021

The temperatures start rising on Thursday afternoon. The NWS recommends drinking plenty of water and be aware of peak heat while outside.