LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting 116 degrees yesterday. Today by all accounts could be as bad, or slightly worse.”

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable agreed. “After record-shattering heat yesterday, today’s temperatures are likely to be even hotter for many areas.”

The most scorching parts of the Bay Area will be found in Walnut Creek and Danville, with a high of 119 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Pleasanton and Vacaville will also be baking at 117 degrees. Down in the South Bay, Cupertino will simmer in 110-degree heat.

Shrable warned that this extreme weather is dangerous for venturing outside.

“Highs inland will rise above 110 degrees, with any exposure to afternoon heat being potentially dangerous. Many bayside areas will see highs rising to 100 or above, with 70’s and 80’s all the way out to the coastline,” Shrable said.

The Bay Area’s wicked early September heat wave will continue into the work week. On Wednesday, areas that were between 95-115 will see a 10-degree cooldown.

Relief from this drawn-out heat wave is on Saturday’s horizon. “Heat continues through the end of the week before a nice cooldown this weekend,” Shrable said.

For this week’s full KRON4 weather forecast, click HERE.

Tuesday’s potential record-breakers

119 in Walnut Creek and Danville

117 in Pleasanton

117 in Vacaville

110 in Cupertino

90 in San Francisco

Monday’s record-breakers