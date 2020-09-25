Dangerous heat, wind sweeping through Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is under a Red Flag Warning this weekend as a heat wave, combined with offshore winds, are expected to create hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday. The winds are expected to ease on Sunday, but with it “hot and very dry conditions” will develop, NWS says.

Summer’s apparently not done yet. The incoming heat wave is expected to bring more record-breaking high temperatures to the Bay Area on Monday into the triple-digits.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable forecasts that Monday will reach highs of 102 degrees, but even over the weekend leading up to it, the Bay Area will see sweltering highs in the 90s.





Fortunately for the Bay Area, a number of businesses have reopened indoors. Personal grooming services are offering hair cuts and pedicures inside as of last week, along with massage and tattoo services.

And Friday, San Francisco’s de Young Museum is welcoming visitors inside to appreciate its art while distanced, during timed visits.

