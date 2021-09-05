Dense fog advisory in effect

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 27: The Golden Gate Bridge peeks through the fog on June 27, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge district’s board of directors voted unanimously to approve a $76 million funding package to build a net suicide barrier on the iconic span. Over 1,500 people committed suicide by jumping from the iconic bridge since it opened in 1937. 46 people jumped to their death in 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Bay City News Service – The National Weather Service is warning motorists to be careful driving on Bay Area roads Sunday morning due to dense fog in some areas.

The weather service issued an advisory for dense fog through 10 a.m. There were reports of visibility ranging from 1/2-mile down to 1/8-mile in some locations.

Coastal areas are affected, along the North Bay, San Francisco peninsula and Monterey Bay, with the possibility of small patches of dense fog near the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the Napa Airport.

Motorists should drive cautiously and use low beams while driving in fog, the weather service said.

