Dense Fog Advisory issued in Bay Area

Photo of fog in Martinez, Calif. around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Saturday morning by the National Weather Service Bay Area.

The advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. where there will be heavy fog in the East Bay, North Bay, and West Delta to the San Francisco Bay, according to the agency.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 am today for the East Bay, North Bay, West Delta to San Francisco Bay. Our neighbors @NWSSacramento @NWSHanford also issued a Dense Fog Advisory.



— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2021

The NWS advises drivers to drive slowly with caution and have their low-beam lights turned on.

Good morning! Have early travel plans? Watch out for sudden visibility restrictions in dense fog, especially in the North and East Bay Valleys. Allow extra travel time and leave plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. Be safe! #cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2021

The agency advises drivers to leave plenty of distance between other cars, use defrosters as necessarym and consider postponing trips until the fog clears.