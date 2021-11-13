Dense Fog Advisory issued in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Saturday morning by the National Weather Service Bay Area.
The advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. where there will be heavy fog in the East Bay, North Bay, and West Delta to the San Francisco Bay, according to the agency.
The NWS advises drivers to drive slowly with caution and have their low-beam lights turned on.
The agency advises drivers to leave plenty of distance between other cars, use defrosters as necessarym and consider postponing trips until the fog clears.