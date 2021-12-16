Bay Area rain causes building safety concerns

(KRON) – Homeowners and businesses in the Bay Area are dealing with the aftermath of the severe storm.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong reports those living in newer buildings in the city are experiencing floods, leaks, and other water damage.

Senior Partner of Miller Law Firm Rachel Miller and CEO Thomas Miller specialize in construction defects and represent several condominium associations in San Francisco.

“Not one has gotten away without leaks this week,” Rachel said.

San Francisco received over three inches of rain from the latest storm, and as of this week – over 12 inches of rain in the city since October 1st.

Rachel says mid-rise, boutique buildings that are 4 to 5 stories high in Soma, Hayes Valley, Potrero Hill and the Dog Patch neighborhoods are discovering leaks, drips, and mold during wet weather.

“For so many months and years, we’ve had this drought condition and now these buildings are showing us how they’re really performing. They’re typically newer buildings, buildings that are under 10 years old that can present their claims to the original developer,” Rachel added.

Residents should however keep an eye on their property year round.

“Don’t sit on it, don’t wait for another rain storm to happen. Take care of it right away because it can lead to conditions that can cause these various systems to fail more quickly than not and could also lead to some significant mold problems inside the units,” Thomas said.

The Miller’s suggest anyone living in a condominium association should notify the board and ask for an inspection of their property.

The Miller Law firm wrote Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction Services.