Drought 2021: Emergency water mandate issued in Healdsburg

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Historic dry conditions continue in Sonoma County.

Due to severe drought conditions, the city of Healdsburg is now requiring all residents to reduce their water usage immediately.

The city enacted an emergency mandate this week to conserve 40% of its water use and ban the use of automatic sprinklers and irrigation systems.

Mayor of Healdsburg, Evelyn Mitchell explains what this means for residents.

Washing personal vehicles and hosing down driveways are also prohibited.

The mandate also means residential customers have to follow a new water budget.

Meanwhile, commercial customers are required to reduce their water use by 40%.

The mandate comes after severe drought conditions.

This year, the region’s only received 13 inches of rain compared to the average 38 inches of rain.

And now the reservoirs are extremely low.

While city leaders say water conservation will be a challenge, they say it’s something this city is accustomed to. Especially as we get closer to fire season.

The mayor says the city will be monitoring customers’ water use and offering education initially, but if it comes down to it, they are able to issue fines if needed.